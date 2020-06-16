Terence R. ANDERSON
December 15, 1954 - June 10, 2020
Terry died at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at the age of 65 in Victoria, BC. He is survived by his father Robert Anderson, mother Margaret Morrison, siblings, James Anderson (Eileen) & Donald Anderson, nephews James, Robert, niece Katherine, as well as many cousins. For many years Terry's health had been declining, now he is at peace. As per Terry's wishes he has been cremated & there will be no service.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
