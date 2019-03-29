RILEY, Terence April 13, 1937 - March 25, 2019 It is with sad, heavy hearts we announce the passing of a great man. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Florence, daughters Pam (George), Terri, son Robyn (Gloriane), many step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his father, mother, brother, sister and best friend Toby. He was loved tremendously and will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Burial to be held in Kamloops, April 1st at Hillside Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life in Victoria on April 3rd at 2:00 pm at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Elk Lake Drive. Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019