HEIT, Teresa Lynn July 30th 1944 to July 9th 2019 It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our loving wife and mother. She fought a courageous battle with Bulbar ALS which ended at home surrounded by her loved ones. Teresa had the best sense of humour. You could hear her laugh from anywhere. She loved her family and spoiled her grandkids. She grew up in Buffalo, NY where she met and married the love of her life, Mike Heit. Soon after, she gave birth to her two sons - Michael and Jason. Teresa and Mike moved a lot over the years for Mike's work. They ended up settling in Victoria, BC. Teresa was best known for her Creative Craft Fairs. There she was able to shine with showing off all the talented artists she had juried in. As life began to slow down with retirement, Teresa spent her free time being the best grandmother. She loved to have tea parties and share her artistic skills with her grandkids. Teresa will be missed by so many people. She leaves behind her husband Mike Heit; son Michael Heit, wife Shannon (Wisconsin); son Jason Heit (Victoria) and grandchildren Branden Heit, Angelina England-Heit, Carsen Heit, Sterling Heit, Caressa Heit. Her brothers Frank Bova, wife Janet (Kansas); Jason Bova (California) and Tony Bova (New York). She also leaves many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in her Broadmead home, 977 Kentwood Terrace, on Friday, August 23 from 1 - 4 p.m. This date was chosen as it is Mike and Terri's 50th wedding anniversary. No gifts please. Condolences may be offered to the family to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

