Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Ryder. View Sign Obituary

RYDER, Teresa (nee Gutierrez) 1933 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother in Victoria, BC on the 26th of October 2019. Predeceased by her parents Felipe and Maria, husband Robert "Bob", sister Ester, brothers Jesus, Roberto, Ramone, and Felipe. Born in April of 1933 in Guadalajara, Mexico where she spent her childhood and much of her early adulthood. She married Robert in December 1963 and moved to Victoria to embark on an entirely new and exciting life for herself. Teresa had worked in the drapery/textile business in her early life. Later took a break to raise her daughters and then returned to work at Mt. St. Mary's until her retirement. Mom loved to sew and took great pride in making anything without a pattern. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and took in many soccer or ball games on TV. She loved the beauty in nature, always stopping to admire a new flower bud or watching a hummingbird from her window. Everything was always "So Beautiful" to her. Mom had a soft spot for all animals, but more than anything loved to spend time with her grandchildren. They were the world to her as she was to them. She will be deeply missed by daughters Mayte (Terry), Bonnie (Sean); her much loved grandchildren Shelby, Hayley, Jamie and Johnny; along with brothers Joel & Luis, sisters Delphina, Cuca, Ninfa and numerous brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Heights at Mt. View - Cook 4 for taking such wonderful care of our mom until the end of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on December 1, 2019 at CFB Esquimalt Power Boat Club, 1031 CFB Work Point between 2:00 - 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Teresa's memory to The Canadian Diabetes Association or The Alzheimers Society of Canada. Goodnight Grandma…. we now have another angel watching over us.





RYDER, Teresa (nee Gutierrez) 1933 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother in Victoria, BC on the 26th of October 2019. Predeceased by her parents Felipe and Maria, husband Robert "Bob", sister Ester, brothers Jesus, Roberto, Ramone, and Felipe. Born in April of 1933 in Guadalajara, Mexico where she spent her childhood and much of her early adulthood. She married Robert in December 1963 and moved to Victoria to embark on an entirely new and exciting life for herself. Teresa had worked in the drapery/textile business in her early life. Later took a break to raise her daughters and then returned to work at Mt. St. Mary's until her retirement. Mom loved to sew and took great pride in making anything without a pattern. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and took in many soccer or ball games on TV. She loved the beauty in nature, always stopping to admire a new flower bud or watching a hummingbird from her window. Everything was always "So Beautiful" to her. Mom had a soft spot for all animals, but more than anything loved to spend time with her grandchildren. They were the world to her as she was to them. She will be deeply missed by daughters Mayte (Terry), Bonnie (Sean); her much loved grandchildren Shelby, Hayley, Jamie and Johnny; along with brothers Joel & Luis, sisters Delphina, Cuca, Ninfa and numerous brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Heights at Mt. View - Cook 4 for taking such wonderful care of our mom until the end of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on December 1, 2019 at CFB Esquimalt Power Boat Club, 1031 CFB Work Point between 2:00 - 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Teresa's memory to The Canadian Diabetes Association or The Alzheimers Society of Canada. Goodnight Grandma…. we now have another angel watching over us. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close