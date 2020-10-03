Terje VOLD

Terje passed away at home on September 29. Born in Eidsvoll, Norway, he is survived by his wife and partner for over 40 years, Salli Vergobbi; his son Erik (Nina); daughter Elidia ("Lia") Alton (son-in-law Michael); daughter Karina (Sasan); and two wonderful grandchildren, Ella and Peter William Alton. Terje adored his family. He also very much appreciated friends and colleagues who he had the privilege to work with in forestry and biology. Many thanks to his leukemia health care team. In keeping with his request there will be a private family service only.



