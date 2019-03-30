Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance Joseph Sarens. View Sign

SARENS, Terrence (Terry) Joseph With much sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Terry on March 21, 2019, with his loving wife Shirley by his side. Terry was born and raised on his parents homestead near Arran, Saskatchewan and Benito, Manitoba. He attended business college in Winnipeg, and enjoyed a successful career in business and sales in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Sydney, Australia and Victoria. Much of his work was related to the 'car business' - he loved being around cars. A big sports fan and participant all his life, he was especially proficient in baseball, bowling, curling and golf -- and he knew his way around a pool table. Terry never saw a beach, golf course, dog, cat or horse he didn't love. We will always hear his laughter when a golf ball bounces from the tree onto the green, when a puppy chases a ball, and when we make a silly pun. Our gentle and kind Terry will be dearly missed by Shirley, his wife of 43 years, his brother John (Gladys), many nieces and nephews, Shirley's extended family, and his friends. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and one sister. There will be no formal service, but there will be small gatherings of family and friends later. You can best honour Terry by treating people and animals and all of nature gently and kindly. If you wish to remember Terry with a donation, choose any charity that benefits animals, or the Alzheimer's Society. To send condolences please visit







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

