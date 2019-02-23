Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance William (Terry) Johnson. View Sign

JOHNSON, Terrance William (Terry) October 31, 1937 - February 09, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and amazing friend to many - Terry passed away peacefully February 09th, 2019 after a period of gentle decline. His wife Joan passed away in 2015, after 53 years of marriage. He is survived by four children: Tim (Selene), Dean (Laverne), Chris (Nicky) & Lisa (Tim), six grandchildren: James, Nicola, David, Sarah, Michael & Alanah. Terry was born in Vernon to parents Carl August & Doris (Riley) Johnson, but grew up in Lake Cowichan, B.C. then, enjoyed a fulfilling career as a mining engineer after graduating from UBC in 1960. He married the love of his life and lifelong partner Joan in 1961, then they raised their family in Kimberley, New Brunswick, Trail, Britannia Beach and Victoria, eventually settling in Lions Bay. Terry loved to sail, was active with all his kids and grand kids, was highly regarded and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.





JOHNSON, Terrance William (Terry) October 31, 1937 - February 09, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and amazing friend to many - Terry passed away peacefully February 09th, 2019 after a period of gentle decline. His wife Joan passed away in 2015, after 53 years of marriage. He is survived by four children: Tim (Selene), Dean (Laverne), Chris (Nicky) & Lisa (Tim), six grandchildren: James, Nicola, David, Sarah, Michael & Alanah. Terry was born in Vernon to parents Carl August & Doris (Riley) Johnson, but grew up in Lake Cowichan, B.C. then, enjoyed a fulfilling career as a mining engineer after graduating from UBC in 1960. He married the love of his life and lifelong partner Joan in 1961, then they raised their family in Kimberley, New Brunswick, Trail, Britannia Beach and Victoria, eventually settling in Lions Bay. Terry loved to sail, was active with all his kids and grand kids, was highly regarded and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral Home Valley View - SURREY

14660 72 Ave

Surrey , BC V3S 2E7

(604) 596-8866 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close