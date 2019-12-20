Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Alexander NELSON. View Sign Obituary

NELSON, Terry Alexander It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Alexander Nelson on November 29, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Terry was born on May 2, 1950 in Winnipeg, MB. He attended the University of Manitoba and moved to Victoria in 1991 to work as a social worker. Terry loved the outdoors and was happiest camping and canoeing on Buttle Lake. Terry was curious about the world and loved to travel. He was kind and compassionate and non judgmental of his fellow human beings. Terry leaves his loving wife Deborah, step-daughter Athena Knibbs, her husband Allan and their sons Ilan and Quinn of Kimberley, BC, brother-in-law Brian Anderchuk of Qualicum Bay, BC, sister-in-law Diane Koenigbaur of Winnipeg, MB and many friends and colleagues. Terry was predeceased by his mother and father, Jean and Alec Nelson of Winnipeg, MB. We were so lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,a donation to the B.C. Wildlife Federation would be appreciated.





NELSON, Terry Alexander It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Alexander Nelson on November 29, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Terry was born on May 2, 1950 in Winnipeg, MB. He attended the University of Manitoba and moved to Victoria in 1991 to work as a social worker. Terry loved the outdoors and was happiest camping and canoeing on Buttle Lake. Terry was curious about the world and loved to travel. He was kind and compassionate and non judgmental of his fellow human beings. Terry leaves his loving wife Deborah, step-daughter Athena Knibbs, her husband Allan and their sons Ilan and Quinn of Kimberley, BC, brother-in-law Brian Anderchuk of Qualicum Bay, BC, sister-in-law Diane Koenigbaur of Winnipeg, MB and many friends and colleagues. Terry was predeceased by his mother and father, Jean and Alec Nelson of Winnipeg, MB. We were so lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,a donation to the B.C. Wildlife Federation would be appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close