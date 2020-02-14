Terry was born in Victoria BC at St Joseph's Hospital. Predeceased by his Mother Joy (December 26, 2011) and his brother Ricky (January 11, 2019). Survived by his Father Donald, brother Jamie (Kelly), sister Yvonne (Vaughan), 4 Nieces, numerous great nieces and great nephews, also Aunts, Uncles and many cousins.



Terry worked most of his adult life at Van Isle Water Services until his Retirement in 2018. As a young man he volunteered for numerous years as a Leader with the Boy Scouts. Terry was a long time member of the Central Saanich Lions Club and was the Editor of the Lions Dogwood Newsletter. He also volunteered his time to drive the truck every Monday morning for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. Over the years Terry rose through the ranks of the Lions Club to his present position of 2nd Vice District Governor.



He will be missed.

