ELFORD, Terry Terry Elford was a former Band Master at Salmon Arm High School in the mid 50's, early 60's, and has passed peacefully at 87 in Victoria. Born in Vancouver Terry attended Teachers College at Camosun, married his love (and is survived by) Barbara and had 2 boys, Eric and Guy. Terry taught band and math for 25 years, first in Salmon Arm then White Rock, before retiring from teaching to own Booth Bay Resort on Saltspring Island. Terry's Salmon Arm Band won top honors at the Vernon Okanagan Valley Music Festival, earning high praises from the adjudicator As "-definitely the finest high school band I've ever heard", taking the Knights of Pythias Trophy. His classes were often the highlight of many students, and his smile and wit will be sorely missed. A Memorial service to be held at a later date.





