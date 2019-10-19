Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thane Campbell Waldie. View Sign Obituary

WALDIE, Thane Campbell Thane, 82, died after a brief illness on September 20, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Thane was born in Toronto on February 27, 1939 to Ralph and Neta Waldie. He grew up in Ottawa, along with his three siblings. Thane met his wife, Helen McFarlane, sixty years ago this summer and they married in 1961. A graduate of Queens Chemical Engineering, Class of 1960, Thane's fulfilling career took his family around the world. They enjoyed their time in seven cities in Canada, as well as Texas (twice), England, and The Netherlands. Thane was predeceased by his brother (Hugh) and his daughter (Christine), and survived by his wife Helen, his son and daughter-in-law Cameron and Paige, his two sisters Sharon and Marcia, his sister-in-law Elaine, and his brother-in-law Terry. Funeral services will be held at the First Unitarian Church of Victoria at 3PM on Saturday, October 26. Memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.





