With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of our dearly loved mother, Thelma. She leaves her children, Wendy (Al) Mikalishen of Mill Bay, Douglas Riach of Ottawa and Joan (Victor) Barwin of Victoria. She also leaves to mourn her passing, her three loving grandchildren: Philip, Selena and Laura Barwin. Mum leaves a sister Joyce Powell and a brother Ross Arthur and their families in Alberta as well as a sister-in-law Margaret Johnston and family in Saskatchewan. Mum was predeceased by her husband Allan in 2016, her sister Kay and three brothers-in-law.



Mum grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan. She married Allan Cruickshank Riach in 1948 and they moved to Penticton, B.C. travelling by train and motorcycle. Following other moves, they settled in Victoria in 1953. Mum was a dedicated and loving mother as well as a volunteer with the church and school. In the late 60s she returned to work in retail sales and then for many years worked as a bookkeeper in an accounting firm.



In retirement Mum and Dad enjoyed family, hobbies and travel in their motorhome, in trips overseas and in their boat.



Mum lived at Berwick Royal Oak for the past seven years where she enjoyed the community of residents and staff. We are grateful for their support at this time.



There will be a small family gathering at First Memorial with The Venerable Doctor Dawna Wall of Saint Michael and All Angels' officiating.



