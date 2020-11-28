FAYLE, Thelma (nee Andreasen) November 17, 1920 - November 23, 2020 After 65 years in Montreal and 35 years in Victoria, Thelma celebrated a lively, fun 100th in (safe covid) contact with her big band of cheering family and friends. She fell into a final peaceful sleep six days later. Thelma was predeceased by her husband Robert Fayle and Kaare Tandberg, her wonderful partner of 18 years. Thelma leaves her children: Barb (Colin), Judee (Ken), Thelma (Daryl), Les (Teresa), Heather and Robert (Rita). In addition: Doris (Oriano), Eric, Lisa (Torgeir) and Doug (Mindy). Grandchildren: Bob (Christine), Patricia, Andrea (Colin), Melanie, Christopher, Nikki, Corey (Cubbie!), Keith (Cortlynne), Carly (Brandon), Troy (Jessica), Mandy (Drew), Eric (Bev), Jillian (Cody), Shawn (Mélise) and Magnus. Greatgrands: Jeremy (Aliya), Tommy, Mikey, Finley, Natalie, Ryder, Frankie Marie, Jeff, Emma, Benny and the newest family joy - the sweet Kaylee Hicke. And there was her Sons of Norway friends, Ukranian cultural-center chums, Newfoundland pals and Bingo buddies; with caller Bert who used to stop in the middle of calling and say: "my girlfriend just walked in, hi Thelma". So many adopted family members called her Ma, Mom or Grandma. And she loved you all. Imagine; she named everyone in her prayers every night! She was our role-model of unconditional love . Special thanks to daughters Barb and Thelma and especially to grandson Corey - Mum's closest caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria Sons of Norway Ladies Auxiliary (via Jette Denluck). Mum loved her Sons of Norway family and valued her volunteer work with them over thirty years. Joyful celebration-of-life to follow - later.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store