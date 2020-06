Or Copy this URL to Share

Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur, son Michael, daughter Shannon; survived by her sons Terry (Gillian), Danny (Colleen) & grandchildren, her brothers Raymond (Edith) & Eldon Nelson, nieces, nephews & Maureen (Leo) Hebert & friends Tina, Irene & many others. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



