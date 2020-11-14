1/
Thelma Iris Ismay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISMAY, Thelma Iris February 4, 1927 - November 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice at the age of 93. Thelma was predeceased by her husband John, in 2004. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, their spouses, great-grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter. Thelma will be remembered for her love of painting watercolours and porcelain, hosting family dinners, and travelling all the continents with John. They sought out adventures that took them off the beaten path exploring cities, architecture, cruises, museums and nature from Alaska to Australia, Europe to Hawaii. A celebration of life for Thelma will be held at a later date, probably in the spring. Many thanks to the staff at Somerset House, first responders, Victoria General Hospital, and Royal Jubilee Hospice for all the kindness and support that they provided Thelma. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved