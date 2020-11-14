ISMAY, Thelma Iris February 4, 1927 - November 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice at the age of 93. Thelma was predeceased by her husband John, in 2004. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, their spouses, great-grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter. Thelma will be remembered for her love of painting watercolours and porcelain, hosting family dinners, and travelling all the continents with John. They sought out adventures that took them off the beaten path exploring cities, architecture, cruises, museums and nature from Alaska to Australia, Europe to Hawaii. A celebration of life for Thelma will be held at a later date, probably in the spring. Many thanks to the staff at Somerset House, first responders, Victoria General Hospital, and Royal Jubilee Hospice for all the kindness and support that they provided Thelma. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca