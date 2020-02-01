Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma R. MICHAUD. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the best Wife, Mother and Grandmother any of us could ever ask for. She leaves behind her loving husband William who she was married to for 70 years, son David and daughter Laurie; four grandchildren Sean and wife Kat, Ryan, Kellie and Sarah and two great-grandchildren Zoe and Benjamin. She also leaves behind three sisters and a brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma lived a rich life working and getting married in Edmonton and then moving to Jasper with William and their children to live and work there. After tiring of the cold winters the family moved to Victoria where Thelma and Bill worked for many years. After retiring she and Bill spent their days traveling and enjoying their yard and gardening. Thelma loved making and sharing miniature dollhouses and furniture and many Teddy Bears of all sizes, some of which were donated to various causes. She outlasted most of her friends and gradually the "manufacturing" in her house slowed down. After a very short two week stay in Royal Jubilee Hospital. Thelma passed away peacefully with members of her family by her side.



The family wishes to thank Dr John Kelly her longtime doctor and the staff of Jubilee Hospital, particularly the wonderful nurses and doctors in ICU and 7th Floor North for the way they looked after "Mom" and treated us when we came to visit.



By Mom's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or any children's charity would be greatly appreciated. Mom, we all love you and will cherish the time you were with us.

