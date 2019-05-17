JEFFERY, Theodora Grace December 14, 1923 - May 13, 2019 Dora passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary hospital after many years of health challenges. She is survived by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Jill, daughter Ann, and grandchildren Christopher and Bridie. Her husband Dennis predeceased her in 2009. Many thanks to the entire staff and volunteers at Glengarry and Mount St. Mary. You have amazing teams of caregivers. An informal remembrance will take place on Thursday, May 30th, at 2 pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.
