Terry passed away peacefully in her home on November 7, 2019 in the presence of family. Terry was born near Barrie, Ontario. Terry spent the first half of her life in Southern Ontario working briefly in Toronto where she met Tony, the dashing young pilot whom she married, and they had 9 children. In 1969 the family moved to Vancouver where Terry continued raising children and started her career in retail at "The Bay", working until age 70. She moved to Victoria in 2003.



Terry was an avid lawn bowler, bridge player and shopper. She was known for her elegance and style wherever she went and enjoyed her many social outings with friends and family.



She is predeceased by husbands Tony Delaney and Harry Strong; children Barbara, Paul and Jeffrey. Terry is survived by her children: Judith, Joan, Michael, Dianne, Stephen, Kevin and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her large extended family and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 1:30-4:00pm at the James Bay New Horizons 234 Menzies St; Victoria BC. We gratefully decline flowers.

