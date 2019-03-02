Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Helen Reid. View Sign

REID, Theresa Helen A kind and loving person, Tess Reid, nee Franta, left our world February 19, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Norman Leslie Reid, she is missed by her children, Win, Max, and Den, her granddaughters Amanda, Tara, Samantha, and Vanessa, and her great granddaughters Joleen and Sierra. A special lady, Tess lived a long and full life. Born 1923 in Portage La Prairie, MB into a family of twelve children. She was an honour student in school, but had to leave, to work and support her family. Decades later she pursued her high school equivalency and went on to earn a BA in Economics at the University of Calgary. Way to go, Mom! While we siblings were young, Mom did many kind things for many people. She served Meals on Wheels and drove patients to cancer treatments. She was President of Engineers Wives in Calgary, and, was such a good dancer, she starred in the Can Can lineup Christmas pageants. Her tap-dancing skills far exceeded those of her children! An avid golfer, Tess was a brilliant bridge player, always winning, and accumulating a stack of Master's points. We told her Omar Sharif was cringing in his boots lest he have to play her. Lucky for us, she had time to bake the BEST COOKIES every day, and her World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe is iconic! Mom achieved a Masters of Flowers, too and our houses always had the envied garden. She grew African violets dripping with blooms and her Victoria garden had so many flowers the house was festooned with roses almost year-round. Granddaughters remember sleepovers with Grandma, fun craft projects and hot summer days spent around the pool on Coles Bay. Smiles and laughter were synonymous with Mom. She loved being around people to the end. Her final years were spent at Sidney All Care where she was loved and respected by staff. We are grateful for their wonderful efforts and making her content and at peace to the end. A reception will be held in April. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

