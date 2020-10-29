JANSSEN, Therese Mary (nee Schellekens) September 2, 1933 - October 26, 2020 Therese was born in Vught, The Netherlands, one of thirteen children. She immigrated to Canada as a young 17 year old. She settled in Winnipeg with her older brother Anthony until more of her family came from the Netherlands. She trained and worked as a lab technician. She met John at the Dutch Club in Winnipeg and they married in 1955. They lived in the Winnipeg area with their five children until 1964 before moving to the West Coast settling in Richmond, BC. In 1971 Therese and John started their first dairy farm in Aldergrove. By 1977 they moved and expanded Limbrant Holsteins to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver island, farming there for over thirty years. Therese was predeceased by her husband John (2007), and by her grandsons: Cory and Patrick. She was predeceased by her brothers: Adrian, Harry, Peter, Vincent, and Anthony; and her sisters: Annie, Ellie, Ine and Marianne. Therese is survived by her five children: Robert (Irene), Rosemarie (Kerry Riedlinger), Yvonne (Heinz Roemer), Suzanne (Ben Cuthbert), and William (Kelsey), as well as eleven grandchildren and their families including twelve great-grandchildren. Therese is also survived by her two brothers: Andy (Ann) and Marcel; sister Catherine; sister-in-law Clasina; along with many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Following a cancer diagnosis six months ago, Therese chose to stay in her own home with the support of her children. She enjoyed that so many of her friends, neighbours and relatives reached out to her in these last few months whether through phone calls, cards, emails or socially distanced visits. Therese passed away peacefully in her home. A special thank you to Dr. Ibrahim, to the home support nurses and caregivers, and to the Palliative Care Team. A private funeral will be held. Donations in memory of Therese can be made to the Cowichan Hospice at: www.cowichanhospice.org.
