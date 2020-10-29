1/1
Therese Mary Janssen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANSSEN, Therese Mary (nee Schellekens) September 2, 1933 - October 26, 2020 Therese was born in Vught, The Netherlands, one of thirteen children. She immigrated to Canada as a young 17 year old. She settled in Winnipeg with her older brother Anthony until more of her family came from the Netherlands. She trained and worked as a lab technician. She met John at the Dutch Club in Winnipeg and they married in 1955. They lived in the Winnipeg area with their five children until 1964 before moving to the West Coast settling in Richmond, BC. In 1971 Therese and John started their first dairy farm in Aldergrove. By 1977 they moved and expanded Limbrant Holsteins to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver island, farming there for over thirty years. Therese was predeceased by her husband John (2007), and by her grandsons: Cory and Patrick. She was predeceased by her brothers: Adrian, Harry, Peter, Vincent, and Anthony; and her sisters: Annie, Ellie, Ine and Marianne. Therese is survived by her five children: Robert (Irene), Rosemarie (Kerry Riedlinger), Yvonne (Heinz Roemer), Suzanne (Ben Cuthbert), and William (Kelsey), as well as eleven grandchildren and their families including twelve great-grandchildren. Therese is also survived by her two brothers: Andy (Ann) and Marcel; sister Catherine; sister-in-law Clasina; along with many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Following a cancer diagnosis six months ago, Therese chose to stay in her own home with the support of her children. She enjoyed that so many of her friends, neighbours and relatives reached out to her in these last few months whether through phone calls, cards, emails or socially distanced visits. Therese passed away peacefully in her home. A special thank you to Dr. Ibrahim, to the home support nurses and caregivers, and to the Palliative Care Team. A private funeral will be held. Donations in memory of Therese can be made to the Cowichan Hospice at: www.cowichanhospice.org. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan
187 TRUNK RD
Duncan, BC V9L 2P1
(250) 746-5212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved