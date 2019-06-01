Tom was born in St. Hubert, Quebec on June 4, 1952. He passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Alberta Hodgson, brothers Peter, Philip, and Michael, sisters Margaret, Elizabeth, and Lillian. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, and Cheryl, his former wife and longtime friend. Tom and family moved to Victoria when he was in his early teens. As a young man he spent time in the mines at Gran Isle working to finance his travels to Europe, Asia, and Australia. He worked at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for many years in various positions and ended his career at Gorge Road Hospital in the physio department.



Tom loved animals, especially cats; 70's music, single malt scotch, the Montreal Canadiens, Manchester United, the BC Lions, classic art, and Coronation Street. He did not like change and in fact still had a rotary phone in his house.



Many thanks to Frank Rudge, friend and realtor, and to caregiver Greg who enabled Tom to stay in his own home almost until the end. Rest In Peace Tom.

