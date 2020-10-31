SPENCER, Thomas A. 1933 - October 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Tom Spencer on October 24, 2020 after a long illness. A gentle man to all who knew Tom, he was loved for his sense of humour, integrity and compassion for others. Predeceased by son Jason, dad Robert, mother Daisy and sisters Lillian and Phyllis, Tom will be greatly missed by wife and best friend Joy, loving daughter Suzanne, grandson Brent, sister Joan McCann and brother Bob Spencer (Helen) both of Toronto. Tom also leaves to grieve nephew Shaun Barry (Tracey) and grandniece Maeve and grandnephew Jack who affectionately called him Pa, brother-in-law Tom Barry (Debbie), numerous nephews and nieces and special friends Bob and Gail Wallace, Sheila Airey, Jim Duquette, Ken Unger, Frances Melville, Don Brown, Ken and Myrna Borleske, Kevin Coutts. Growing up in Toronto, with the exceptional love and care of his mom Daisy and many hours with his dad Robert in the basement learning carpentry, he enjoyed the lively household with three sisters and younger brother. Tom spent summer holidays at the family farm in Thornton, and many years exploring activities in the outdoors. He began his career with the Avro Arrow aircraft design in Ontario and was the co-founder of an international executive recruitment company headquartered in Toronto. With his move to Victoria he was quick to develop friendships through the insurance industry, volunteerism with Rotary, and hundreds of hours of support to a variety of charities. He loved to travel and had happy memories of England, Hawaii and Thailand. Loved and always in our memories and hearts Cremation has taken place with internment and a Celebration of Life planned for the spring of 2021. If you wish, a donation can be made in Tom's memory to the Mount Newton Centre, 2158 Mount Newton Cross Road, Saanichton, BC V8M 2B2 for their outstanding programs and equipment loan or to The Heights at Mount View, 3814 Carey Road, Victoria, BC V8Z 4C4 for the compassionate care given to Tom in his final months. Condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/thomas-spencer-9866460