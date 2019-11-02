Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Alfred Collett. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Memorial service 3:00 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary

COLLETT, Thomas Alfred February 5, 1940 - October 30, 2019 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Tom Collett on October 30, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife (Verna), daughters (Donna and Wendy), grandsons (Kieran and Hayden), sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Bob, and by his many friends. There will be a huge gap in our lives without the unconditional love and support that he quietly and loyally provided. Tom was kind, cheerful, and positive. He loved going for coffee, playing crib, and reminiscing with friends. You can't speak of Tom without mentioning sports! He was a proud Vic High grad (1959) and an excellent all-round athlete excelling in track and field, basketball [Totems], soccer, and lacrosse [Shamrocks]. Tom was a keen competitor whose skills were balanced with good sportsmanship and love of the game. After his retirement from Canada Safeway, he took up golf and skiing. He loved to cheer for local teams, as well as watching any and all sports on TV. (Yes, he had all the sports channels!) Of course his favourite sport stars were his daughters and his grandsons. Tom was happiest when hosting a dinner or party in the home he loved. (He found something to celebrate every season!) He loved to travel and joyfully recalled car trips, bus tours, and river cruises. We have been very fortunate to have Tom's presence in our lives and will remember him with love and gratitude. He was a naturally generous and caring soul who was able to find happiness in the everyday details of ordinary life. To honour Tom, we encourage you to take a moment to appreciate something beautiful in the world today. Give someone you love a hug, and tell loved ones how much you care. "Ordinary life" is not so ordinary after all but something special to be treasured. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC with a reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at







