Gus, a second generation Victorian passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 91 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years Stella Margaret and 5 children Judith (Dennis), Virginia, Tom (Tanya), Greg (Judy), Lorraine (Robert) and grandchildren, Nathan, Bryan (Amy), Kristina, Sean, Meghan, Tara, Lauren and James.
His was a life well lived. Gus and Stella square and round danced for over 40 years, travelling the Island, BC and internationally to enjoy their hobby.
His 40 year career with the Dept of Highways offered the family much information about the history of transportation in BC. Gus was an avid sportsman playing golf, hockey, rugby and football, and later in life passing on his knowledge by coaching. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing and camping. He followed his children and grandchildren's sports with great interest. Gus was a great supporter of the Shamrocks lacrosse team.
With a glass of wine in one hand he would regale his audience on a wide range of topics often leaving his listeners in stitches, with tears in their eyes.
No service by request and a family gathering at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020