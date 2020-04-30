Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas CINO. View Sign Obituary

Thomas Cino, 70, of Victoria BC passed away April 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after his short battle with Cancer. Born in Hamilton, ON to Thomas and Naomi Cino on Sept 25th, 1949 he was predeceased by his sister Pauline Kiss.



Tom’s love of Automobiles led him to a long career as an independent car appraiser working with both private citizens and insurance companies. TC Consultants was born out of a desire to help people get honest and fair value for their cars. Tom’s knowledge and expertise, as well as honesty and integrity made him one of the best in the business.



Tom is survived by his wife Donna, his children Vanessa Horel (George), Kerrie Cino, Jennifer Tucker (Robert) and Justin Cino (Tanya Duvall), as well as his grandchildren Jordan (Kristi Lee), Logan, Angelina, Jayden, Aria and Tobin.



Memorial services will be held at later date. Please visit Earth’s Option for more information and to leave condolences for the family. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made online to Broken Promises Animal Rescue. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to VIHA Palliative care and Hospice Services.

Thomas Cino, 70, of Victoria BC passed away April 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after his short battle with Cancer. Born in Hamilton, ON to Thomas and Naomi Cino on Sept 25th, 1949 he was predeceased by his sister Pauline Kiss.Tom’s love of Automobiles led him to a long career as an independent car appraiser working with both private citizens and insurance companies. TC Consultants was born out of a desire to help people get honest and fair value for their cars. Tom’s knowledge and expertise, as well as honesty and integrity made him one of the best in the business.Tom is survived by his wife Donna, his children Vanessa Horel (George), Kerrie Cino, Jennifer Tucker (Robert) and Justin Cino (Tanya Duvall), as well as his grandchildren Jordan (Kristi Lee), Logan, Angelina, Jayden, Aria and Tobin.Memorial services will be held at later date. Please visit Earth’s Option for more information and to leave condolences for the family. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made online to Broken Promises Animal Rescue. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to VIHA Palliative care and Hospice Services. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close