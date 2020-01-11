RIMMER, Thomas Cory January 16, 1932 - December 12, 2019 Tom passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Margaret; children, Russ (Deb), Kelly (Lisa) and Paul (Kathy); 5 grandsons, Dylan, Lucas, Nicholas, Mathew and Christopher; his sister, Leslie and many nieces and nephews. He was very involved in coaching soccer and baseball and always enjoyed a good game of pool or poker. Tom will be sadly missed by his family. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020