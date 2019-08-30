Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas David RICHARDSON. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

RICHARDSON, Thomas David (Dave) 1942 - 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Dave passed into glory August 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Harriet and brothers Don and Bob. He is survived by his loving wife Lesley, daughters Andrea (Manny), Laura (Chris), his adorable grandchildren Sam and Devi, brother Doug (Marlene) and many nieces and nephews. Dave was born in Pembroke, ON January 25, 1942 and grew up primarily in Victoria. He developed an early interest in policing and in his early 20's, enlisted with the Calgary Police Dept. After getting a solid grounding, he returned to Victoria and enjoyed a lengthy career with the Saanich Police Dept., retiring at the rank of S/Sgt. Dave also had a keen interest in poetry and music. One of his poems was set to music by Doug Edwards and became a hit for Skylark, the band of his good friend David Foster. One of the most beautiful, and most played songs in pop music, WILDFLOWER resulted in Dave and Doug being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. After retiring from policing Dave committed his life to helping people suffering from addictions, homelessness, mental health issues and hunger. He would be the first to tell you that he himself had struggles, which he was able to overcome through his strong Christian faith. He felt called to Israel, where he spent over ten years feeding the homeless on the streets of Jerusalem. It was early in this endeavor that he met and fell in love with Lesley. Both devoted themselves to aiding the disadvantaged in Israel and again on Vancouver Island. One year before his passing they returned to Victoria, continuing their Ministry, residing with Laura and Chris in Cobble Hill. A Memorial Service will take place at the North Douglas Pentecostal Tabernacle, 675 Jolly Pl. Victoria, BC on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Dave to the Mustard Seed Food Bank. Condolences may be offered at









