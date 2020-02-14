DER, Thomas Thomas passed away at the age of 88 after a short illness on February 6, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. He was born in Victoria on September 30, 1931 where he lived his entire life. He will be dearly missed by his wife Anita, his daughters Lisa (Sid), Karen (Rich), and Debbie (Tom); grandchildren Natalie (Stephen), Michael, Hailey, Davis, Gillian, and many members of his extended family. He will also be missed by Anita's family, Glenys and Janis (Paul) and their daughter Zoe. Thomas was predeceased by his wife Lenora in 1998. Thomas was the seventh child of a family of twelve born to John and Rose Der. He is survived by his sisters Jennie, Sue, Barbara, Gwen, Cynthia and Dayanna. He is predeceased by his siblings Helen, Annie, Walter, Doreen and Reggie. Tom worked hard in the family business, Capital Freightways Ltd until his retirement. With limited formal education, Tom was known as an astute and entrepreneurial businessman. Also important to him in business were the long-lasting friendships he made. Golfing, going for drives, and venturing out for fishing trips on his boat were just some of his favorite past times. Over the years, he made many trips to the beautiful islands of Hawaii with family and friends. What brought Tom the most happiness in life was his family. He was an extremely proud grandfather and took great pride in all of them. A Private Service will be held in Thomas' memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Hospitals Foundation at www.victoriahf.ca/. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020