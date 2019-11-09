McMENEMY, Thomas Forbes August 9, 1938 - November 3, 2019 Tom McMenemy passed away in Calgary, surrounded by loving family. Tom is survived by his sister Johanna McMenemy; children, Callie B. Elwayns, Byron and Russell McMenemy; grandchildren, Andreas, Melody, Hannah, Jack, Phoenix and James; great-grandchildren Emma, Gryphon, Timothy and Charlotte. Tom was a successful realtor, followed by a 30-year career working at Canada Post. He was an insatiably curious explorer, historian and researcher who dove deep into learning about the cosmos, politics and American History, the Bible and the British Monarchy. Tom never stopped learning and sharing his deep curiosity, opening the hearts and minds of family and friends. Tom will be dearly missed. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with Tom's family through www.evanjstrong.com. Arrangements in care of EVAN J. STRONG FUNERAL SERVICES. 1-(403)265-1199
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019