Thomas Frank WOOD
May 21, 1942 - September 10, 2020
Tom loved to laugh, fish, garden, drive cars and play cards. Born in Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Tom worked at Foremost Foods Dairy in Vancouver before following his dream to open Sand Piper Charters in Nanaimo. Since then, Tom enjoyed retirement in Lethbridge, Qualicum and Ladysmith. Tom is now fishing in the ocean every day, reunited with his loving partner, Vena Scheldrup. Celebration of life with daughter Michelle, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandson Joshua, family and friends: Fri, Oct 2 at 2pm on Qualicum Beach. Donations to BC Children's Hospital.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
