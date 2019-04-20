SMITH, Thomas George February 11th, 1929 - April 10th, 2019 With great sadness the family of Thomas Smith, born in Regina Saskatchewan, announce his passing on April 10th, 2019, at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, with family by his side. Tom served in the Canadian Navy, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served on many different ships and was stationed on both coasts of Canada during his naval career. Tom served his country during the Korean War. When Tom retired from the navy he worked at H.M.C.S. Dockyard as a marine technician. Tom and his wife Grace fell in love with the Nanoose Bay area of the island, and shortly before retiring from dockyard, they bought their retirement home in Nanoose, close to friends. For many years, Tom and Grace enjoyed the retirement life of traveling, fishing and camping. Tom loved the joy of fishing, although his family would say it was a boat ride, as fish were seldom on board. Tom also enjoyed a gin and tonic on his deck with neighbours, friends and family. He loved his motorhome and wherever it took him. Tom is predeceased by his wife Grace and daughter Sharon (Rob) Venn. Survived by sons Ric (Judi), Rod (Paula), daughter Sandy (Andy) & 6 grandchildren Kristal (Bruce), Garry (Jessica), Scott (Alycia), Sara (Dan), Jennifer (Ian), Steven (Maegan) and 3 great-grandchildren, Logan, Braeden and Nathan. We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, especially the extremely caring staff and volunteers of the palliative care ward. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria British Columbia, on May 18th at 10:00AM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas George Smith.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019