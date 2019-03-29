Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Henry Hayes. View Sign

HAYES, Thomas Henry Tom passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family in Victoria, BC. A true Englishman, Tom was born April 5, 1945 in Addlestone, Surrey. Tom arrived in Vancouver in 1966 with his brother John, ultimately making Victoria his home. Survived by his beautiful wife Rosalind, they had a blessed life with 5 children and 11 grandchildren. Tom spent decades in the local Real Estate market to retire to Hornby Island in the late 90s. Tom was a great father and a great husband who lit up every room with a joke and a smile. He specifically asked us to note he was a great golfer as well (of which he was). Tom and Ros returned to Victoria a few years back to spend his final years with their kids and grandkids. He will be missed tremendously but never forgotten. Onwards and Upwards, Tommy Hayes, we love you! A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Victoria Golf Club to share fond memories and a few stories. Condolences may be offered to the family at







