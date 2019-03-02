Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. BUCHANAN. View Sign

Tom passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on February 19, 2019 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his wife Isabelle, six brothers and one sister. Many thanks to Luther Court for the love and care shown to him and for his companions from "Home Instead" who were with him daily. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on March 5, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Luther Court Lounge. No flowers please. A donation may be made to the charity of your choice.

