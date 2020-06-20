CUTHBERT, Thomas James "Papa Jim" May 15, 1941 - June 10, 2020 Thomas James (Jim) Cuthbert, affectionately known as Papa Jim, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on June 10, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at the age of 79. Jim fought hard to win his battle with cancer which began over 15 years ago, but sadly it was not to be. Jim was born in Dawson Creek, BC. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy at a young age, which eventually led him to the East Coast of Canada where he met Clara. They were married in St. John's in 1962. After son Jim was born in Newfoundland in 1963, they moved to Jim's home in Dawson Creek, BC where daughter Deanna was born in 1965. Jim and Clara moved to Victoria in 1970 and youngest son George was born later that year. Jim worked for British Columbia Buildings Corporation until his retirement in 2002. He then took on a position as a driver for Pearson College - He loved the students and they loved him. He became fondly known as Papa Jim. Jim was an avid fisherman in the local Victoria area, and beyond to various fishing lodges in Haida Gwaii, River's Inlet and Milbanke Sound. He was affectionately known on the water as 'Aqua Chief'. George and Lisa opened King Pacific Lodge in 2013 and Jim was eager to help. He shared his fishing, mechanical and marine knowledge with guests and crew; all whom he considered his friends and extended family. Jim loved the adventure and camaraderie of working at the lodge and fishing in the summer. This made for tall tales around the campfire during the various hunting trips he would enjoy in BC and Newfoundland. Jim is survived by Clara, his wife of 57 years, as well as son Jim, daughter Deanna (Tom Burley) and son George (Lisa), his grandchildren Jennine Yarmie (Jarod Mizak) and Jason Yarmie (Jessica Richards) and their father Dan Yarmie, and Chloe, Hunter and Fisher Cuthbert, and two great-grandchildren, Aria and Aaryn Mizak. Jim is also survived by his sister Janice Bestward and her family in Kelowna as well as large extended family in British Columbia and Newfoundland. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Margaret Cuthbert. Thank you to everyone involved in Jim's care: Red Cross Equipment Loan, Royal Jubilee Hospital , The Victorian on Feltham, Vancouver Island Health Authority, Victoria General Hospital. Special mention of: Dr. John Kinahan, Dr. Geoff Luckhurst, Dr. Joanna Vergidis. "Let it run!" A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27th at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street. Due to COVID-19, space will be limited so please RSVP by June 25th to Deanna Cuthbert at dcuthbert@hotmail.com The service will also be livestreamed. Website: http://distantlink.com/dlm26.html When this website prompts for a password: Arbor2020 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UWC Pearson College, the Canadian Cancer Society, Health Equipment Loan Program - Canadian Red Cross, Kidney Foundation of Canada. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.