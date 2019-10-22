GREEN, Thomas James "The Gunner" passed away peacefully in his 90th year on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Victoria General hospital in Victoria, British Columbia after a brief illness, with his family by his side. Gunner lived on the West Coast these last 37 years, although he was born on the East Coast in Halifax. He loved the water, joining the Merchant Marines Navy in Halifax at age 15 and serving his country for the last two years of World War II. He served for the Canadian Army for almost 20 years. He did duty in the Airborne along with The RCHA Artillery serving in the Korean War and then NATO in Germany. He was a proud Canadian and loved his country and hockey. Thomas was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years Kay (Pawluck), brother Don, sister Helen Gardner, brother-in-law Torrance Gardner, mother Mary and father Thomas Sr. Also predeceased by brother-in-laws Cliff, Bernie, Ken and sister-in-laws Olga and Daphne. Survived by his sons Derek and wife Brenda, Timothy and wife Mary Lou and Daniel and partner Terri along with his three grandchildren Richard, Emma, Jackson and brother-in-law Gary (Marilyn). Remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews as well as friends in Meaford and Victoria. Gunner, we are going to miss you, your stories and sense of humor! Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Meaford at a private ceremony.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019