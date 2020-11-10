1/1
Thomas James Paterson
June 20, 1943 - July 02, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas James Paterson, Major (Retired), The Royal Canadian Regiment, B.A., CD, age 77, has died in Sidney, BC. from cancer on the 2nd of July , 2020.

Major Paterson joined 2nd Battalion, The Canadian Guards on commissioning and served with that unit and its successor, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment from 1964 to 1972 in Petawawa with operations in Cyprus (1965/66) and Quebec (Oct 1970) and various exercises in Denmark, North Norway and Libya (with 1st Battalion, King's Own Scottish Borderers(UK) 1969).

Major Paterson subsequently served in Canadian Forces Headquarters (1972/73), National Defence Headquarters (1973/74, 1988/93). The Combat Arms School (1974/77), 1st Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment (1977/80), Headquarters Canadian Forces Europe (1980/81), The Canadian Forces Staff School (1982/84), 4th Panzer Grenadier Division (GE)(1985/86), VII (US) Corps and 1st Armored Division (US) (1986/88), The Canadian Embassy in Bonn (1993/96), and the Land Forces Western Area Detachment BC (1996/98). He was promoted to Major in 1981.

Major Paterson retired from the Regular Force in 1998 and moved to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis, son James Michael and Samantha Rose in Whitehorse, son David Craig and Hélène in Europe, and grandchildren Lilli, Stephan, Lucille, Lucas, and Celia.

A Memorial Service will be held at God's Acre Veterans Affairs Cemetery Esquimalt at a date yet to be determined in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved