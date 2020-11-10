Thomas James Paterson, Major (Retired), The Royal Canadian Regiment, B.A., CD, age 77, has died in Sidney, BC. from cancer on the 2nd of July , 2020.



Major Paterson joined 2nd Battalion, The Canadian Guards on commissioning and served with that unit and its successor, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment from 1964 to 1972 in Petawawa with operations in Cyprus (1965/66) and Quebec (Oct 1970) and various exercises in Denmark, North Norway and Libya (with 1st Battalion, King's Own Scottish Borderers(UK) 1969).



Major Paterson subsequently served in Canadian Forces Headquarters (1972/73), National Defence Headquarters (1973/74, 1988/93). The Combat Arms School (1974/77), 1st Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment (1977/80), Headquarters Canadian Forces Europe (1980/81), The Canadian Forces Staff School (1982/84), 4th Panzer Grenadier Division (GE)(1985/86), VII (US) Corps and 1st Armored Division (US) (1986/88), The Canadian Embassy in Bonn (1993/96), and the Land Forces Western Area Detachment BC (1996/98). He was promoted to Major in 1981.



Major Paterson retired from the Regular Force in 1998 and moved to Whitehorse, Yukon.



Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis, son James Michael and Samantha Rose in Whitehorse, son David Craig and Hélène in Europe, and grandchildren Lilli, Stephan, Lucille, Lucas, and Celia.



A Memorial Service will be held at God's Acre Veterans Affairs Cemetery Esquimalt at a date yet to be determined in 2021.



