FIDDLER, Thomas Leslie Gordon October 4, 1929 - June 23, 2019 Tom passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Maureen, son Bob, grandson Rob and sister Evelyn. Tom will always be remembered as a kind, gentle family man. Tom was born at Shawnigan Lake, moving to Youbou for most of his growing up years. The family moved to Victoria while Tom was in his teens. Showing a natural talent for all things mechanical he started working on equipment in Youbou at the company garage. After moving to Victoria he drove lumber carrier at the mill while working nights at the gas station. Tom became the proprietor of Fountain Esso in 1959 until 1977, at which time he built and operated Fountain Auto Repairs until just over a week ago. Tom was self-employed for 60 years working in his chosen profession every day at almost 90 years of age. By Tom's request there will be only a small private family service.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019