It is with broken hearts and beyond our belief that the family announces the tragic passing of our beloved Thomas on April 10 2020 at 26 years. A most loving, thoughtful & kind, athletic boy distracted from his passions. Thomas enjoyed and excelled at sports particularly hockey and played for both the Victoria Ice Hawks & Sooke Thunderbirds. Thomas loved to make people laugh and was a bright light in many lives. Despite his troubles he was compassionate & generous.



Forever mourning is his mother Maureen Vincent, father Michael Poulsen & younger brother Jonathan, his grandfather Peter Isles & grandmother Pierrette Gravel, step father Ron Vincent, step brother Zachary Vincent, many aunts, uncles & cousins with whom Thomas shared a beautiful bond, his life-long friend Dante & special friend Shantel (& Shaun). Thomas was predeceased by his grandmother Joan Isles in 2006 & grandfather Sam Poulsen in 2017 and cousin Chelsea in 2009.



Donations in Thomas' name are gratefully accepted at any place providing shelter to the homeless, addictions counselling or support in mental illness.



"Lay your weary head to rest, don't you cry no more"



No service at this time due to Covid restrictions.



