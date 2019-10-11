Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MacDougall Bailey. View Sign Obituary

BAILEY, Dr. Thomas MacDougall Born September 8, 1951 in Vancouver, BC. Died on October 6, 2019 in Colwood, BC. Dr. Tom Bailey devoted his life to family, medicine, and to family medicine. Growing up in Victoria, Beamsville (ON), Oxford (UK), and Vancouver, by his late teens Tom knew his vocation and knew the love of his life: Nancy, a young woman he had met in 1970 while both were Easter Seals camp counsellors. He married her in 1973 and earned his medical degree from UBC in 1976, his first son born the same day as his final exam. He completed his residency in family medicine at Dalhousie University in 1978. He became the proud father of two more sons as he set up a medical practice in Victoria's Western Communities, where he worked as a family physician for more than forty years. His family grew to include four grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. His workload grew as well. He served in numerous capacities supporting family medicine, including everything from maternity through eldercare, from exam writer to committee organizer to president of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (2006-2007). He did all his work without boast or complaint. Tom is profoundly missed by his wife Nancy; children Stephen (Christine), Andrew (Elena), and Michael (Emily); grandchildren Presley, Hayden, Isaac, and Bergen; siblings John (Brenda), Peter (Janet), and Maggie (Don); nieces; nephews; friends; family; colleagues; teammates; and patients. Tom's death was sudden and unexpected but he spent every day of his life doing what he loved with people whom he loved. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, 1611 Quadra Street, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in keeping with Tom's life. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019

