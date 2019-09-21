Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Patrick MacDonald. View Sign Obituary

MacDONALD, Thomas Patrick April 15, 1957 to September 12, 2019 On September 12, Tom's mighty heart beat for the last time. He is survived by his wife Catherine and his children, Emily and Colin, of whom he was so very proud. Also intensely missing him are his siblings (Michael, Mary, Don, Leonard, Eleanor, Gerard, and Teresa), the extended "P.D." clan in Nova Scotia and the Arneil family. Oslo, his loyal canine companion, predeceased him in March. Tom was born in Antigonish, to Teresa (O'Flaherty) and Peter Donald "P.D." MacDonald. Through his life he was guided by his mother's mantra to "show up on time; say please and thank you; do what you say you're going to do and finish what you start". Tom moved to BC over 40 years ago and embraced its parks, trails, mountains and shorelines. He visited most of its municipalities during his local government career, first with the District of Oak Bay and then as Executive Director of the BC Local Government Management Association (LGMA). Tom's dedication to public service led to him receiving several awards including the Lieutenant Governor's Silver Medal for Excellence in Public Service (2011). Privately, Tom was a man of many passions, running and walking (18 marathons), music (singing and recently, piano playing), eating (gourmet feasts to Beacon Drive In cones) and his east coast roots (Bayfield). He enthusiastically volunteered (Victoria Marathon Society, Oak Bay Volunteers, and Victoria Cancer Clinic) and spearheaded the 2012 'Drop in the Bucket' campaign, raising funds to install water fountains along local trails. He nurtured his many close friendships and cherished his mentoring of colleagues. Tom was also fascinated by record-keeping (we are not kidding) including counting steps, keeping food logs, spread-sheeting household expenses and tracking the wiles of his illness. When Tom got his multiple myeloma diagnosis in 2009, he was told to expect five more years. He got ten, and used every day of what he called his "bonus" time to its maximum potential. Even during his rapid last decline, Tom's sense of humour, concern for others and need to efficiently get things done remained unchanged. He showed us how to live a good and useful life and then how, with exceptional courage and grace, to leave that life. Tom wished to specifically thank Dr. Nicol Macpherson, his assistant Lou and their many exemplary colleagues at the Cancer Agency, Dr. Agnes Lee, his haematologist, and Marilyn Boyce, his long-time pharmacist. The family also thanks Stephanie Steele from VIHA and the Palliative Response Team for their assistance. A life celebration will be held October 22nd, from 4:30 to 6:30 , at UVic's University Club. For those interested in making a donation in Tom's memory, please consider the LGMA Distinguished Members Legacy Fund at





