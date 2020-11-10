1/1
Thomas Patrick (Tom) O'Sullivan
O'SULLIVAN,Thomas (Tom) Patrick Thomas (Tom) Patrick O'Sullivan passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2020. Born in England on December 22, 1934, he married and is survived by his long-time love Margaret Pamela Kelly on April 2nd, 1959. They have remained happily married for over 61 years. In 1969 they emigrated to Nanaimo, where Tom had secured a position as Second Engineer with BC Ferries, retiring in 1995 as a Chief Engineer. Soon after arriving in Canada they moved to a 4-acre farm north of Ladysmith where they lived for over 51 years. He is survived by children Catherine (Dan), David (Lisa), 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and various family members, friends, and neighbours. In retirement Tom and Margaret travelled extensively, visiting all continents several times over, often getting off the beaten path, always making new and lasting friendships. Tom will be remembered by many people around the world as a loving, caring, hard working, fighter who never gave up. He was always ready to chat and enjoy the company of others, always had a story to tell, and ready to lend a hand wherever it was needed. You will be missed. Condolences may be left and information found at www.evergreencremationcentre.com 250-924-8484




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Cremation Centre Ltd.
17 Gatacre Street
Ladysmith, BC V9G 1B2
250-924-8484
