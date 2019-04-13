Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Paul LEASON Jr.. View Sign

LEASON, Thomas Paul Jr. January 24, 1943 - April 4, 2019 Tom passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Willa (2005), as well as his father, Tom Sr. (2011) and mother, Ida (1996). He is survived by his son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Nicole, grandchildren, Nickolas (Nick - his best boy) and Zoë (Princess Zoë) and his partner, June, and many lifelong friends and extended family. Tom was born in Nova Scotia and moved to Victoria, BC at a young age. As a teenager Tom met the love of his life, Willa and they were married on August 28, 1965. Tom took early retirement and he and Willa spent several years doing the things they enjoyed together before her sudden passing in 2005. Tom loved golfing (and having a drink or two) with the boys as well as spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In 2017, Tom moved to Sooke with his partner, June to be closer to family. He will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and location to be determined. Condolences may be offered to the family at





