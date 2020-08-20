1/1
Thomas Reginald Cleugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEUGH, Thomas Reginald It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Thomas Reginald Cleugh who died August 17, 2020. We are devastated to lose our gentle, kind and thoughtful husband, dad, grandfather and best friend. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas Ford Cleugh and Doris (Pattison) Cleugh, Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Mercer) Cleugh, of Port Coquitlam; daughters Janis Cleugh of Coquitlam and Heather (Jeffrey) Cox of Shawnigan Lake; grandchildren Jenelle and Alisa Cox and Julianne and Fraser Warren; and nephews and nieces. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Born in 1940 in Edmonton, Tom was an alumnus of UVic's first graduating class and a registered professional biologist. He started at the Pacific Biological Station in Nanaimo before moving to Winnipeg - and later Vancouver - to work with Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Tom also co-owned Powel's Men's Wear in Duncan. He was employed at the Crofton pulp mill and later set up TRC Biological Consulting Ltd., in which he led environmental protection programs. A worshipful master of the Masonic Temple Lodge #33, Tom was a true nature lover and spent much of his time gardening, collecting stamps and coins, studying our family's genealogy and travelling the world. Donations can be sent in his memory to the BC Cancer Foundation: bccancerfoundation.com. Condolences can be made online via Burkeview Chapel: firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel
1340 Dominion Ave
Port Coquitlam, BC V3B8G7
6049444128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved