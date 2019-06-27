Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Murphy. View Sign Obituary

Capt(N) Ret'd Tom Murphy passed away suddenly on June 21 at the age of 90 with his loving wife Betty at his side. He is survived by Betty, children Jim (Trish), Dorrie (Brad) and Kathleen, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Tom's first wife Joan predeceased him in 1987. Tom had a successful career in the Canadian Navy culminating in his appointment as Base Commander at CFB Esquimalt. Tom loved the sea all his life and sailed on every kind of vessel from gillnetters to the largest ships in the Canadian Navy. After his retirement in 1983 from the Canadian Navy Tom volunteered as a docent for the Royal BC Museum and as a driver for the disabled. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 o'clock Sunday, July 7th at the Naden Wardroom, 1586 Esquimalt Road. Donations towards research into Alzheimer's or Parkinson's diseases gratefully accepted. Published in The Times Colonist from June 27 to June 29, 2019

