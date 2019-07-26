Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas TAYLOR. View Sign Obituary

Thomas "Tom" William Taylor, 83, returned to his heavenly home on July 13th, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him during his final days and gave him peace.



Tom came to Canada from England as a young boy with family. Settling on Vancouver Island Tom attended High School in Parksville, and then went on to join the Royal Canadian Navy. He later obtained his PEng in Civil Engineering from UBC. Tom had an accomplished career which included being the Chief Project Engineer for the SkyTrain System in Vancouver, the Helipad in North Vancouver, the Boston Viaduct in Massachusetts and several infrastructure systems in Thailand and Seattle. Tom loved to travel, but eventually found his roots back on Vancouver Island which he always called home.



Tom was blessed with a large and loving family. He married Monica, who has preceded him, and helped to raise her three daughters with love and compassion. After Monica's passing Tom was fortunate to find his beloved Lind and join her extensive and loving family when they married in 2007. Lind has been by Tom's side throughout his illness and has provided all of the family with such great comfort and support.



Tom will be dearly missed by Lind and her family, children: Jamie and Dr. Allen Davidoff, Debbie and Kenneth Simmonds, Kevin and Cathy Anderson. Grandchildren: Michael, Courtney, Steffany, James (Angela), Gregory, Mark, Darian (Andrew). Great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Hailey and Piper,



Tom is also survived by his sisters: Mary Taylor, Brenda (Bob) Ducharme, nieces and nephew: Debbie, Christine, and Tim (LJ). Great niece and nephew: Alyssa and Jason. Step-daughters: Jane Campana, Claire (Dennis) Atkinson, Amanda Pawlowski. Grandchildren: Stuart and Liz, Cheryl, Beth, Peter, Dana and great-grandson: Alexander. Tom was blessed with nieces and nephews in Washington State: Sue and Rick Blewett, Bob and Kerry Saunders and Mary Peters.



Many thanks to the Staff at Stanford Place for his care. A funeral Service will be held for Tom at a later date. Condolences, memories and prayers are appreciated by the family.

Published in The Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close