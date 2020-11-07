Thomas (Tom) passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on October 13, 2020. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Isla, children Tristan and Miesha, and grandson Kaeden. Tom is predeceased by his father George, mother Hildegard, and brother Michael. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, many close friends, and former BCAS (BC Ambulance Service) family.



Tom was born April 15, 1947 in Bamberg Germany and came to Canada with his family in 1952. Tom attended Western University in London Ontario where he earned a BSC, and moved to Victoria in 1970 where his parents built a Bavarian style home in Metchosin. He then met his wife Isla and they enjoyed their early years scuba diving, skiing, and sailing around the Gulf Islands.



Tom worked a short time in Real Estate before becoming trained with the BC Ambulance Service. He fulfilled many roles with the BCAS including Emergency Medical Service in Vancouver and Victoria, Advanced Life Support 2 in Victoria, Air Evac, followed by a number of regional and provincial administrative duties. He finished off his career in the Ministry of Health as a Manager responsible for Policy Development and Disaster Planning. He was highly respected by his work colleagues for being kind and a true gentleman.



Tom loved spending time outdoors with his family, camping in the Summer on Vancouver Island, skiing in the Winter at Mt. Washington, and fishing off Beecher Bay. His family was his pride and joy. Tom coached many kids in the community, not only in sports, but in life lessons as well; and learn from him we all did. He exuded confidence, integrity, trust, and had an extraordinary capacity for friendship and companionship.



Later in life Tom enjoyed the peace and serenity of their 10-acre property in Metchosin with his wife Isla. He always kept himself happily busy with his grandson flying kites, on his tractor, and in the vegetable garden.



The family would like to sincerely thank his doctors, BCAS staff, and the Royal Jubilee staff for their care and attention.



Also, a thank you to our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the late Spring or early Summer of 2021 in Metchosin and will be arranged by the Breiter family, COVID dependent.



