On November 21, 2020, Tom Campbell passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital.



Tom was born and raised in Wallaceburg, Ontario. He loved sports of all kinds, and his early athletic highlights included winning the 1964 Ontario volleyball championship . Tom's fondest early memories were autumn retreats with his father, uncles and brothers at a duck-hunting shanty near Mitchell's Bay on Lake St. Clair. Earlier this year, Tom was thrilled when his Uncle's hand-carved duck decoys were featured in Decoy Magazine, in an article recounting the escapades of the "Campbell Men" at the Bay.



On a cross-Canada trip after high school, Tom hitched a ride with the Chancellor of the newly-opened Simon Fraser University, who persuaded him to enroll. Tom later studied at McMaster University, graduated from Teachers College at Western University, and earned a Masters of Education from Western University.



Tom taught geography, coached basketball and was Head of Guidance at high schools in Mitchell and Stratford. Tom took a "student-centered" approach and embraced innovative ways to support students. He championed the students who fell between the cracks. He was a bedrock of support for countless young people.



Tom and Janet's retirement years have been spent in Victoria in a Dutch Colonial home he found on the internet and purchased sight unseen. His cabin on Mudge Island was a peaceful retreat where he tinkered away at cabin projects, watched Detroit Tigers games, played internet poker (until Janet found out and cut him off), and sat on the deck with a cigarette and his Springer Spaniels.



Tom had a mischievous sense of humour and loved talking to people from all walks of life. He loved road trips, playing pool in dive bars, rum and coke, and his well-worn Detroit Tigers cap. He was a wonderful father and a devoted husband to his partner of 53 years, Janet.



He is survived by Janet; his children Jeff, Bobby and Meg; daughters-in-law Dianna and Jun; grandchildren Ty, Jake, Zi, and Sophie; and family Peg, Rob, Angie, Alex, Justine and Michael. The family is grateful for the support of friends Bob and Elizabeth June and Elizabeth and Richard Cane. The family extends our deep appreciation to Dr. Khorasani, Dr. Pereira and the 7th floor nursing staff at Victoria General Hospital.



