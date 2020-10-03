Thomas W. Jarvis was born in Victoria, B.C. to Bonnie & Duncan Jarvis. Tom was the eldest of three children. Brother- Andrew Duncan, Sister-Anne Louse.



Tom schooled in Victoria at Tillicum and Cloverdale Elementary schools; High Schools - S.J.Willis Secondary, Victoria High School for his Senior years, 10, 11, 12. Tom attended Claremont School for introduction to University - Grade 13.



Tom excelled at everything he did. Table tennis in Sr. High School, winning the Times Colonist Cup then going on to raise funds for Timmy's Telethon's 8 hour Marathon in 1985. Chess was another talent he mastered along with his strong and successful sport in Track and Field.



Tom began his Martial Arts training in High School- which developed and carried right through into his 20's and 30s, continuing to learn and train in many different diverse areas. He taught Martial Arts on his own for many years.



Tom met his wife, Corrine, while attending Claremont School. Tom and Corrine had two children - daughter - Nadine, son - Scott.



Tom had a lifelong career in Construction - Commercial, Industrial & Residential endeavors which took him to different parts of the Province.



He joined Carpenter's Union 1975, worked his life building, advising, managing a variety of Projects.



His most important and ambitious project turned out to be his own home in Mill Bay on Sandy Beach Road. This was a life's dream in which he was Author of and thusly completed.



Tom has 3 (three) grandchildren he dearly loved. They, I hope, will miss and cherish their Grandfather as he was an amazing man.



Tom had a Spiritual outlook on his life and in Martial Art studies. This took him to ASIA - NEPAL - HIMALAYS. Tom set out many times to face Mount Everest and climb it. Tom climbed past Base Camp at 17,000 feet (5 times) nearly losing his life in the process. Mountain sickness was his enemy.



The few years after Sandy Beach Road was completed he sold and moved on. Tom bought and renovated different homes. Tsawwassen was his first, West Coast Road in Sooke, Sooke River Bridge area, with Maple Road being his final building project which he never completed -due to having to go.



Tom left an unforgettable impression upon whoever he interacted with.



"YOU WILL BE MISSED MY BROTHER!"



LOVE YOU----MISS YOU--Brother - Andrew D. Jarvis, Sister--Anne L. Jarvis



Celebration Service at a later date.



