"Gug" passed away peacefully with Bernice, his wife of 63 years, at his side. He will be missed by his daughter Kathy Sutton, son Jeffrey O'Malia as well as his cherished grandsons Daniel, Cody and Phillip Sutton. Tom will be remembered for his kind heart, quirkiness, positive attitude, lip syncing and karaoke.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Tom O'Malia's life, Friday March 15, after 2pm at the Sutton's home on Murray Drive.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 13, 2019