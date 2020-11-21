Age 89, Victoria, B.C. We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear dad, husband, and brother in Victoria on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Tom was born January 28, 1931, in Lethbridge Alberta and predeceased by his wife, Janet Susan Walker (Butler), parents and 1 brother. Tom worked at the telephone company for 37 years. Our much-loved father is survived by his 5 children, 1 brother and 1 sister, 5 grandchildren 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no service at this time.



